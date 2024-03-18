Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PDD

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PDD Holdings PDD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $194,016, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $2,911,596.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $165.0 for PDD Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PDD Holdings stands at 2653.73, with a total volume reaching 13,521.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PDD Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $165.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $100.00 $340.0K 239 0 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/22/24 $110.00 $203.0K 183 202 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $140.00 $140.0K 9.3K 214 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/22/24 $125.00 $117.5K 5.1K 217 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/22/24 $125.00 $116.0K 5.1K 218

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings PDD is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD Holdings has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfilment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Present Market Standing of PDD Holdings

With a trading volume of 1,806,298, the price of PDD is up by 1.93%, reaching $126.13.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

Expert Opinions on PDD Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $146.5.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Jefferies upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $157.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $136.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

