Behind the Scenes of Starbucks's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks SBUX revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,678,551, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,272,836.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $100.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Starbucks stands at 1815.0, with a total volume reaching 6,267.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Starbucks, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $1.1M 967 750 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $990.6K 5.0K 625 SBUX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $100.00 $280.5K 356 14 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $100.00 $75.2K 413 77 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/22/24 $89.00 $46.6K 636 1.5K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Starbucks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks

With a volume of 7,518,486, the price of SBUX is down -1.33% at $90.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $102.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $102.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.