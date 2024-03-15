Veeva Sys Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Veeva Sys VEEV, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VEEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Veeva Sys. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 87% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $51,450, and 6 are calls, amounting to $234,045.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $240.0 for Veeva Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Veeva Sys's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Veeva Sys's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Veeva Sys 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $56.4K 7 4 VEEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $55.2K 44 4 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $165.00 $40.0K 35 6 VEEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $240.00 $28.0K 160 10 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $220.00 $27.6K 867 99

About Veeva Sys

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

In light of the recent options history for Veeva Sys, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Veeva Sys's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 420,664, the VEEV's price is down by -0.58%, now at $231.12.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Veeva Sys

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $243.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Veeva Sys, targeting a price of $245.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Veeva Sys, maintaining a target price of $248.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Veeva Sys, targeting a price of $264.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Veeva Sys, targeting a price of $235.

An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Veeva Sys, maintaining a target price of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

