Intuitive Surgical's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Intuitive Surgical ISRG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ISRG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Intuitive Surgical. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $210,867, and 5 are calls, amounting to $210,120.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $310.0 to $400.0 for Intuitive Surgical during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intuitive Surgical's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intuitive Surgical's significant trades, within a strike price range of $310.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $400.00 $94.4K 2 20 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $310.00 $86.0K 37 0 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/26/24 $335.00 $54.7K 3 325 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/26/24 $335.00 $35.2K 3 126 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $380.00 $35.2K 608 57

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Intuitive Surgical's Current Market Status

With a volume of 816,578, the price of ISRG is up 3.46% at $397.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.