IBM's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM IBM revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $545,201, and 23 were calls, valued at $984,428.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $220.0 for IBM during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IBM's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IBM's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IBM 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $185.00 $115.7K 1.0K 0 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $200.00 $106.2K 17.0K 649 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $190.00 $94.7K 635 46 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $180.00 $87.5K 1.5K 50 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $220.00 $67.2K 6.1K 81

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients—which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

IBM's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,230,575, the price of IBM is up 0.02% at $196.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on IBM

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $203.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IBM options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.