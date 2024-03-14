This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Looking at options history for Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $154,035 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $336,557.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $50.0 for Walgreens Boots Alliance during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walgreens Boots Alliance's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walgreens Boots Alliance's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $20.00 $98.7K 2.6K 800 WBA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $20.00 $74.5K 17.0K 2.2K WBA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $25.00 $58.3K 15.1K 10.6K WBA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.00 $53.1K 68 901 WBA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $22.50 $52.8K 10.1K 569

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the U.S. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walgreens Boots Alliance, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Walgreens Boots Alliance

With a trading volume of 5,438,495, the price of WBA is down by -0.48%, reaching $20.95.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walgreens Boots Alliance

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $21.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Reduce, setting a price target of $20.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Leerink Partners downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

