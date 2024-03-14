This Is What Whales Are Betting On FedEx

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 12 option transactions on FedEx FDX, with a cumulative value of $641,251. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 7 puts, worth a total of 356,164.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $290.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 209.38, with a total volume reaching 303.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $290.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $200.00 $116.4K 251 20 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $200.00 $115.5K 251 20 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $290.00 $73.1K 2 20 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $290.00 $71.6K 2 40 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $280.00 $55.3K 65 40

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2023, which ended May 2023, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 11% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FedEx, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of FedEx

With a trading volume of 181,211, the price of FDX is down by -0.26%, reaching $254.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $195.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.