Charles Schwab Unusual Options Activity For March 11

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab SCHW we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $553,674 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $256,260.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $72.5 for Charles Schwab over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $451.2K 2.2K 800 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $71.0K 5.4K 122 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $70.00 $59.4K 1.6K 24 SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $72.50 $48.0K 3.2K 516 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $65.00 $43.6K 9.3K 439

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices, a well-established online investing website, and has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $7 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2022. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Charles Schwab

Trading volume stands at 8,401,469, with SCHW's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $66.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Charles Schwab

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $68.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $68.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.