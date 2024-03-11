UiPath Unusual Options Activity For March 11

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on UiPath PATH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PATH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for UiPath.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $88,667, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $584,974.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $19.0 and $30.0 for UiPath, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UiPath stands at 2075.5, with a total volume reaching 1,509.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UiPath, situated within the strike price corridor from $19.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UiPath Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $295.6K 7.8K 799 PATH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $24.00 $88.6K 137 291 PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $20.00 $86.4K 125 150 PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $19.00 $80.6K 680 117 PATH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $24.00 $34.5K 296 0

About UiPath

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, and professional services. It generates a majority of its revenues from the US, followed by Romania.

UiPath's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,222,620, the PATH's price is up by 0.76%, now at $23.84.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UiPath, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.