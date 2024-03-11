Apple Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple AAPL revealed 57 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $241,499, and 49 were calls, valued at $2,180,136.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $182.5 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apple stands at 19176.35, with a total volume reaching 745,015.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apple, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $182.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $172.50 $129.2K 23.0K 8.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $175.00 $105.2K 51.6K 40.6K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $150.00 $96.6K 80 35 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $175.00 $93.0K 51.6K 16.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $175.00 $85.5K 51.6K 32.5K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apple, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Apple

Trading volume stands at 15,038,003, with AAPL's price up by 1.34%, positioned at $173.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $229.66666666666666.

An analyst from Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $189.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $250.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.