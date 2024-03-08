CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For March 08

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 64% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $505,555, and 7 are calls, amounting to $360,768.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $380.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $350.00 $170.0K 398 50 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $310.00 $108.3K 370 1 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $340.00 $100.0K 924 230 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $310.00 $97.0K 396 19 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $350.00 $81.6K 1.5K 17

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 181,367, with CRWD's price up by 0.07%, positioned at $329.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $388.4.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $360.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $375.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $350.

An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $432.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.