Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer SMCI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $255,753, and 28 are calls, amounting to $3,553,538.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $700.0 to $1680.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 1115.74 with a total volume of 11,504.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $700.0 to $1680.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $1400.00 $591.9K 1.3K 1.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/08/24 $1050.00 $576.0K 1.4K 94 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $730.00 $532.0K 118 11 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $1150.00 $311.0K 1.0K 429 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/08/24 $1150.00 $158.1K 1.7K 653

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer

Currently trading with a volume of 710,124, the SMCI's price is up by 4.36%, now at $1210.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1102.4.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $1300.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $941.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $961.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Argus Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $1350.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $960.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.