A Closer Look at Morgan Stanley's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $399,866 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $265,534.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $77.5 to $100.0 for Morgan Stanley during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Morgan Stanley's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Morgan Stanley's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $77.5 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Morgan Stanley 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/22/24 $82.00 $129.0K 364 3.0K MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $77.50 $81.9K 890 855 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $85.00 $60.3K 125 76 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $85.00 $55.6K 8.1K 894 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $85.00 $54.5K 8.1K 626

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments. The company had over $4 trillion of client assets as well as over 80,000 employees at the end of 2022. Approximately 50% of the company's net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the remainder coming from wealth and investment management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,744,867, the price of MS is up 0.23% at $85.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Morgan Stanley options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.