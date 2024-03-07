Albemarle Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Albemarle ALB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $382,927, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $416,958.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $170.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Albemarle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Albemarle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $95.00 $241.4K 788 350 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $115.00 $92.4K 294 43 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $120.00 $88.6K 239 42 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $120.00 $65.0K 381 212 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/12/24 $119.00 $53.2K 5 76

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the U.S., Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

In light of the recent options history for Albemarle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,484,607, the price of ALB is down -0.49% at $119.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Albemarle

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $143.4.

An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $159.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $120.

An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $178.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.