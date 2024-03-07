Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DOCU Options

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards DocuSign DOCU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DOCU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for DocuSign. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $213,367, and 5 are calls, amounting to $171,002.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $55.0 for DocuSign, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DocuSign's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DocuSign's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $55.00 $86.5K 973 194 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $47.50 $71.2K 1.9K 805 DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $55.00 $48.2K 4.9K 53 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/08/24 $54.00 $37.6K 790 541 DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $47.50 $30.0K 627 24

About DocuSign

DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DocuSign, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,901,979, the price of DOCU is up 0.99% at $52.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.