Spotlight on Boeing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boeing BA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $428,990, and 7 are calls, amounting to $549,249.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $260.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 2491.12 with a total volume of 2,537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $195.00 $210.1K 336 22 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $200.00 $146.6K 656 40 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $245.00 $89.2K 519 20 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $230.00 $88.2K 1.2K 30 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $220.00 $58.4K 5.0K 166

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

In light of the recent options history for Boeing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,869,540, with BA's price down by -0.22%, positioned at $200.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.