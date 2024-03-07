Spotlight on Intel: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $117,155 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $652,454.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $65.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 7531.4 with a total volume of 15,954.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $166.2K 2.5K 3 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $47.00 $100.0K 18.0K 6.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $45.00 $95.3K 12.2K 2.3K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.00 $80.4K 1.0K 30 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $47.00 $61.9K 18.0K 2

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Intel

Currently trading with a volume of 9,908,829, the INTC's price is up by 2.52%, now at $45.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.5.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $17.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.