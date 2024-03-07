Behind the Scenes of Salesforce's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Salesforce CRM, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CRM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Salesforce. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,865, and 7 calls, totaling $1,109,625.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $380.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $310.00 $492.0K 655 12 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $310.00 $467.4K 655 173 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $270.00 $39.7K 417 1 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $360.00 $29.8K 149 7 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $380.00 $29.2K 295 40

About Salesforce

Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce

With a trading volume of 1,227,270, the price of CRM is up by 0.81%, reaching $306.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $341.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Salesforce with a target price of $325.

An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $354.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $360.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $325.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Salesforce with a target price of $342.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.