Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Affirm Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 46 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,204,454 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,510,114.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.5 to $75.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Affirm Holdings stands at 1155.14, with a total volume reaching 14,844.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Affirm Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $32.5 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $42.50 $273.0K 2.0K 1.3K AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $32.50 $192.7K 384 1.6K AFRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $32.50 $119.7K 384 341 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $118.5K 2.8K 117 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $32.50 $117.1K 384 1.0K

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Affirm Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,796,406, the AFRM's price is up by 1.97%, now at $38.76.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

Expert Opinions on Affirm Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $34.8.

An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $20.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $41.

An analyst from Stephens & Co. persists with their Underweight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $16.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

