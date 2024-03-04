Looking At Okta's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Okta. Our analysis of options history for Okta OKTA revealed 32 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $140,317, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,618,921.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $165.0 for Okta during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Okta's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Okta's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Okta 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $120.00 $191.4K 1.0K 511 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $75.00 $94.2K 518 48 OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $90.00 $93.3K 3.8K 0 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $90.00 $89.4K 3.8K 100 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $110.00 $79.8K 5.3K 9.3K

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Okta, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Okta

With a trading volume of 1,564,325, the price of OKTA is up by 1.02%, reaching $109.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Okta

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $113.6.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $135.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Okta, targeting a price of $110.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Okta with a target price of $108.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Okta with a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.