Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CEG Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Constellation Energy CEG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,895, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,013,014.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $220.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $220.00 $225.0K 0 451 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $170.00 $127.7K 128 217 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $170.00 $126.4K 128 315 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $175.00 $111.6K 105 183 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $150.00 $94.3K 99 48

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy

With a trading volume of 1,010,536, the price of CEG is up by 1.18%, reaching $172.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $161.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $166.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $141.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $150.

In a positive move, an analyst from Keybanc has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.