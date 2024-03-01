Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VEEV Options

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Veeva Sys. Our analysis of options history for Veeva Sys VEEV revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $196,800, and 9 were calls, valued at $983,225.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $270.0 for Veeva Sys, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Veeva Sys stands at 833.5, with a total volume reaching 1,209.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Veeva Sys, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Veeva Sys 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $270.00 $229.3K 4 253 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $200.00 $196.0K 2 50 VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $240.00 $170.5K 120 102 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $200.00 $160.0K 2 50 VEEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $230.00 $158.9K 1.9K 13

About Veeva Sys

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Where Is Veeva Sys Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,655,827, with VEEV's price down by -2.22%, positioned at $220.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Veeva Sys

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $234.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Veeva Sys, targeting a price of $203.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Veeva Sys with a target price of $235.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Veeva Sys with a target price of $264.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Veeva Sys with a target price of $245.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Veeva Sys with a target price of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

