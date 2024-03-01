Archer-Daniels Midland's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Archer-Daniels Midland ADM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Archer-Daniels Midland. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 87% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $183,890, and 3 are calls, amounting to $88,652.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $57.5 for Archer-Daniels Midland over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Archer-Daniels Midland's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Archer-Daniels Midland's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $57.5, over the past month.

Archer-Daniels Midland Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $37.0K 52 148 ADM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $37.0K 52 37 ADM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $36.6K 52 222 ADM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $36.6K 52 148 ADM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.50 $36.6K 52 37

About Archer-Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Archer-Daniels Midland, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Archer-Daniels Midland

Trading volume stands at 1,352,200, with ADM's price up by 3.09%, positioned at $54.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Archer-Daniels Midland

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $57.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $57.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.