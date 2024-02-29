Behind the Scenes of NIO's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NIO. Our analysis of options history for NIO NIO revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $1,225,682, and 5 were calls, valued at $387,069.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $25.0 for NIO over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $953.4K 6 0 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $5.00 $173.4K 38.0K 2.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $7.50 $118.3K 34.6K 834 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $104.4K 4.2K 10 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $6.00 $87.2K 40.5K 0

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 122,000 EVs in 2022, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

In light of the recent options history for NIO, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

NIO's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 20,123,738, the NIO's price is up by 2.58%, now at $5.57.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.