Decoding MercadoLibre's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $204,412 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $298,844.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1300.0 to $2100.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MercadoLibre stands at 99.22, with a total volume reaching 84.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MercadoLibre, situated within the strike price corridor from $1300.0 to $2100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $1580.00 $70.9K 181 22 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1540.00 $70.7K 4 7 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/05/24 $1590.00 $64.4K 2 10 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $1580.00 $62.6K 181 39 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1300.00 $55.0K 10 1

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 112,825, with MELI's price down by -0.34%, positioned at $1602.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on MercadoLibre

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2037.5.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2150.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2000.

An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2000.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $2000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.