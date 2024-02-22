Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings BKNG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 109 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 36 are puts, totaling $1,733,563, and 73 are calls, amounting to $6,755,801.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1740.0 to $5100.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1740.0 to $5100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4500.00 $383.6K 309 21 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $3200.00 $355.0K 60 6 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $2750.00 $236.0K 30 2 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3800.00 $232.4K 181 5 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/23/24 $4060.00 $166.5K 0 12

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 250,511, with BKNG's price up by 4.61%, positioned at $3913.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.