Spotlight on Workday: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday WDAY we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,350 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $489,721.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $450.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Workday's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Workday's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $450.0, over the past month.

Workday Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $250.00 $164.8K 1.6K 20 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $350.00 $162.5K 1.5K 528 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $280.00 $53.7K 452 12 WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $290.00 $45.6K 30 41 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $450.00 $38.3K 0 15

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 12,000 employees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Workday, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,126,254, the price of WDAY is up by 3.24%, reaching $308.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Workday

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $333.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Workday, targeting a price of $350.

An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Workday with a target price of $300.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $350.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Workday with a target price of $338.

