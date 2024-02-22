Smart Money Is Betting Big In Procter & Gamble Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $242,389 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $238,614.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $157.5 and $165.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Procter & Gamble stands at 1104.0, with a total volume reaching 5,829.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Procter & Gamble, situated within the strike price corridor from $157.5 to $165.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $103.7K 1.7K 281 PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $165.00 $55.1K 63 126 PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $165.00 $54.8K 63 63 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/01/24 $157.50 $40.0K 922 234 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/01/24 $157.50 $38.5K 922 334

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Procter & Gamble, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble

With a volume of 3,347,647, the price of PG is down -0.75% at $159.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $165.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $175.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $160.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $170.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $157.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Procter & Gamble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.