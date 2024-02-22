Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRSP Options

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRSP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for CRISPR Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $174,500, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,398,776.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $110.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CRISPR Therapeutics stands at 732.05, with a total volume reaching 11,090.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CRISPR Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Loading... Loading...

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/01/24 $80.00 $255.6K 2.0K 344 CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $110.00 $160.6K 811 490 CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/01/24 $90.00 $104.6K 155 128 CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $105.00 $102.3K 137 125 CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $85.00 $86.0K 1.3K 38

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics. CRISPR/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. The company is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. CRISPR's most advanced pipeline candidate, exa-cel, is in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and targets sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, which have high unmet medical needs. The company is progressing additional gene editing programs for immuno-oncology, as well as a stem cell-derived therapy for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Current Position of CRISPR Therapeutics

Currently trading with a volume of 2,974,785, the CRSP's price is down by -0.5%, now at $82.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CRISPR Therapeutics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.