Spotlight on Roku: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 79 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 43 are puts, for a total amount of $8,631,973 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $1,556,738.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $120.0 for Roku during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roku's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roku's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roku 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $80.00 $2.2M 3.8K 1.9K ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $65.00 $1.2M 1.5K 1.3K ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $65.00 $1.2M 360 1.8K ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $65.00 $1.1M 360 3.6K ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $70.00 $156.1K 1.2K 386

About Roku

Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with 87.4 billion hours of content streamed in 2022. The firm's namesake operating system is used not only in Roku's own hardware but in cobranded TVs and soundbars from manufacturers like TCL, Onn, and Hisense. Roku generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Roku, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Roku's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 13,169,953, the ROKU's price is down by -5.5%, now at $68.04.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

