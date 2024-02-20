This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oracle

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oracle ORCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $347,885, and 8 are calls, amounting to $548,574.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $125.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $196.0K 2.6K 847 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/23/24 $107.00 $82.1K 441 997 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/23/24 $114.00 $80.6K 1.4K 920 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $80.3K 1.6K 76 ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $125.00 $78.4K 3.5K 632

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oracle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,397,924, with ORCL's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $110.52.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.