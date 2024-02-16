Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AZN

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AstraZeneca. Our analysis of options history for AstraZeneca AZN revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $772,455, and 7 were calls, valued at $266,013.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $77.5 for AstraZeneca, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AstraZeneca options trades today is 1749.88 with a total volume of 5,915.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AstraZeneca's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $77.5 over the last 30 days.

AstraZeneca Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $62.50 $277.5K 178 500 AZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $62.50 $190.0K 1.5K 505 AZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $77.50 $116.8K 0 1 AZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $64.00 $86.4K 3 707 AZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $64.00 $53.1K 3 372

About AstraZeneca

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AstraZeneca, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AstraZeneca Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,108,125, the price of AZN is up by 1.53%, reaching $63.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AstraZeneca options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.