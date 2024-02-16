Charles Schwab's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $724,543, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $68,670.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $65.0 for Charles Schwab during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Charles Schwab stands at 5342.8, with a total volume reaching 13,973.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Charles Schwab, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $240.0K 7.2K 500 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $62.50 $168.2K 5.3K 3.8K SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $62.50 $108.9K 5.3K 1.8K SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $62.50 $82.7K 5.3K 1.0K SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $62.50 $49.0K 5.3K 2.5K

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices, a well-established online investing website, and has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $7 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2022. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Charles Schwab

Currently trading with a volume of 3,377,099, the SCHW's price is down by -0.9%, now at $64.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Charles Schwab

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $75.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $64.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $70.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Charles Schwab options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.