What the Options Market Tells Us About Johnson & Johnson

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $107,890 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $139,055.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $165.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $155.00 $42.5K 3.7K 100 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $165.00 $33.0K 7.7K 109 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $160.00 $31.9K 1.9K 0 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $155.00 $31.5K 4.3K 106 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $155.00 $31.5K 127 945

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health. The consumer group is being divested in 2023 under the new name Kenvue. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Johnson & Johnson, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Johnson & Johnson's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,150,675, the price of JNJ is down by -0.14%, reaching $156.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Johnson & Johnson

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $199.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $215.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $181.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Johnson & Johnson, targeting a price of $169.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.