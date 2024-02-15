Looking At Walmart's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $405,929 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $661,184.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $185.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $155.00 $280.0K 3.7K 501 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $165.00 $159.0K 2.3K 0 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $180.00 $65.0K 711 1.0K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/01/24 $170.00 $56.6K 1.8K 548 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $180.00 $53.5K 711 1.2K

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,700 stores in the United States (5,300 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $420 billion in domestic namesake sales last year, with Sam's Club contributing another $84 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $100 billion in sales. The company serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walmart, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,169,471, the price of WMT is up by 0.42%, reaching $169.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $185.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $185.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.