Decoding Ford Motor's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ford Motor. Our analysis of options history for Ford Motor F revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $403,573, and 5 were calls, valued at $275,481.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $11.17 to $12.82 for Ford Motor during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ford Motor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ford Motor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $11.17 to $12.82 over the preceding 30 days.

Ford Motor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Loading... Loading...

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $11.82 $172.3K 0 9.2K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.82 $129.0K 0 701 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/08/24 $12.32 $98.2K 0 3.6K F CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/08/24 $12.32 $61.1K 0 5.1K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.17 $51.2K 0 464

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has about 13% market share in the United States, about 6.5% share in Europe, and about 2.1% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. We expect market share to increase as inventory improves coming out of the chip shortage. Sales in the U.S. made up about 67% of 2022 total company revenue. Ford has about 173,000 employees, including about 57,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ford Motor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Ford Motor's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 32,607,714, with F's price up by 1.43%, positioned at $12.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Ford Motor

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $16.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $15.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $12.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $10.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $16.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ford Motor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.