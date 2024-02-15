Affirm Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $204,140, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $436,399.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $47.5 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Affirm Holdings stands at 1171.78, with a total volume reaching 3,658.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Affirm Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $47.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/23/24 $47.00 $174.2K 507 320 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $42.50 $170.5K 2.9K 695 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $78.0K 241 59 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/23/24 $40.00 $45.5K 498 169 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/08/24 $41.00 $36.5K 67 269

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,537,123, the price of AFRM is up by 1.22%, reaching $41.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $41.

An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $47.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $50.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $20.

An analyst from Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.