Moderna's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Moderna MRNA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $555,160, and 3 are calls, amounting to $1,122,979.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $160.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Moderna stands at 892.6, with a total volume reaching 1,575.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Moderna, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $100.00 $1.0M 937 314 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $75.00 $314.0K 576 1 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $95.00 $88.0K 999 220 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $70.00 $56.4K 366 151 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/23/24 $80.00 $40.0K 735 8

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,512,764, the price of MRNA is up by 0.94%, reaching $86.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.