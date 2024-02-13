Behind the Scenes of Avis Budget Gr's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Avis Budget Gr.

Looking at options history for Avis Budget Gr CAR we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $304,914 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $936,690.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $220.0 for Avis Budget Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Avis Budget Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Avis Budget Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Avis Budget Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/16/24 $145.00 $249.0K 14 2 CAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $140.00 $162.5K 13 340 CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $140.00 $156.7K 363 139 CAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $140.00 $141.6K 13 1.2K CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $180.00 $113.6K 38 0

About Avis Budget Gr

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned Zipcar fleet at an hourly rate. The company's largest region by revenue is the Americas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Avis Budget Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 933,123, the CAR's price is down by -3.78%, now at $162.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

