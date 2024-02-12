Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADBE

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Adobe. Our analysis of options history for Adobe ADBE revealed 58 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,141,529, and 43 were calls, valued at $2,859,587.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $800.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $800.00 $490.2K 405 177 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $620.00 $486.0K 461 36 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $560.00 $415.5K 518 100 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/23/24 $620.00 $107.4K 443 514 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $650.00 $97.2K 128 12

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Adobe, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,323,806, the price of ADBE is down by -0.03%, reaching $627.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Adobe

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $499.0.

An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $499.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.