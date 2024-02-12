Ford Motor's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ford Motor. Our analysis of options history for Ford Motor F revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $622,739, and 14 were calls, valued at $873,183.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $9.35 to $17.0 for Ford Motor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ford Motor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ford Motor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $9.35 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ford Motor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.00 $340.1K 2.9K 2.6K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $12.00 $236.0K 42.1K 3.5K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $12.00 $103.0K 42.1K 5.8K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.00 $100.8K 599 240 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $16.00 $100.4K 510 1

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has about 13% market share in the United States, about 6.5% share in Europe, and about 2.1% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. We expect market share to increase as inventory improves coming out of the chip shortage. Sales in the U.S. made up about 67% of 2022 total company revenue. Ford has about 173,000 employees, including about 57,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ford Motor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Ford Motor

With a volume of 39,736,469, the price of F is up 2.84% at $13.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Ford Motor

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $12.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $16.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $15.

An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $12.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

