Spotlight on Lululemon Athletica: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $244,946 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $415,764.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $455.0 to $760.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale activity within a strike price range from $455.0 to $760.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $470.00 $234.7K 164 50 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $480.00 $52.6K 252 41 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $480.00 $52.5K 252 77 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $480.00 $43.4K 404 27 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $480.00 $42.4K 197 27

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 680 company-owned stores in 19 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lululemon Athletica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 304,931, the LULU's price is up by 0.57%, now at $472.92.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $457.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $415.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.