What the Options Market Tells Us About Charles Schwab

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab SCHW we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $491,553 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $700,900.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $75.0 for Charles Schwab during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Charles Schwab's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Charles Schwab's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $75.00 $441.0K 715 2.4K SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $243.6K 6.0K 701 SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $70.00 $122.1K 4.7K 1.0K SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $57.50 $107.9K 2.2K 682 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $97.5K 296 51

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices, a well-established online investing website, and has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $7 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2022. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Charles Schwab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,562,584, with SCHW's price up by 0.03%, positioned at $62.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $71.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $64.

An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $70.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $70.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $77.

An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

