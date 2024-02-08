This Is What Whales Are Betting On T-Mobile US

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards T-Mobile US TMUS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TMUS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for T-Mobile US. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 67% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,024,688, and 15 are calls, amounting to $768,143.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $165.0 for T-Mobile US during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for T-Mobile US's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across T-Mobile US's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $256.7K 565 259 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $150.00 $159.2K 1.7K 350 TMUS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/16/24 $157.50 $154.5K 561 2.1K TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $148.6K 43.5K 1.9K TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $155.00 $141.9K 922 171

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the U.S. T-Mobile now serves 76 million postpaid and 22 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves nearly 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Current Position of T-Mobile US

With a volume of 2,447,175, the price of TMUS is down -0.14% at $161.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $188.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Strong Buy rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $185.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $176.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $200.

An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

