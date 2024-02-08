Looking At KKR & Co's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on KKR & Co KKR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KKR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for KKR & Co. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 88% bullish and 11% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $45,942, and 8 calls, totaling $1,196,820.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $105.0 for KKR & Co during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in KKR & Co's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to KKR & Co's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

KKR & Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Loading... Loading...

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $534.6K 1.0K 270 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $100.00 $140.0K 367 531 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $90.00 $130.2K 1.4K 483 KKR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $100.00 $109.2K 984 157 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $91.1K 1.7K 108

About KKR & Co

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $518.5 billion in total assets under management, including $420.0 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2023. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the October 2020 purchase of a 61.5% economic stake in Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance). On the asset management side, private markets account for 50% of fee-earning AUM and 70% of base management fees, while public markets account for 50% and 30%, respectively.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding KKR & Co, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

KKR & Co's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,706,407, with KKR's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $94.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 88 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KKR & Co

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $96.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on KKR & Co, maintaining a target price of $103.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on KKR & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on KKR & Co, maintaining a target price of $108.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for KKR & Co, targeting a price of $93.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KKR & Co, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.