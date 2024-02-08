Warner Bros. Discovery's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Warner Bros. Discovery. Our analysis of options history for Warner Bros. Discovery WBD revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 80% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $373,450, and 3 were calls, valued at $142,175.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $15.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros. Discovery's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros. Discovery's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.50 $79.2K 76 215 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $54.5K 6.1K 301 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $54.0K 6.1K 401 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.00 $53.5K 1 105 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $53.5K 6.1K 201

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. It operates in three global business segments: studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer. Warner Bros. Pictures is the crown jewel of the studios business, producing, distributing, and licensing movies and television shows. The networks business consists of basic cable networks, such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and the Food Network. Direct-to-consumer includes HBO and the firm's streaming platforms, which have now been consolidated to Max and Discovery+. Much of the DTC content is created within the firm's other two business segments. Each segment operates with a global reach, with Max available in over 60 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Warner Bros. Discovery, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Warner Bros. Discovery

Currently trading with a volume of 5,375,791, the WBD's price is up by 1.33%, now at $9.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

Expert Opinions on Warner Bros. Discovery

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.333333333333334.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $11.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Warner Bros. Discovery with a target price of $14.

An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.