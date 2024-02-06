A Closer Look at Carnival's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival CCL revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $323,255, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,553,716.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $25.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $17.50 $300.6K 28.3K 2 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $15.00 $222.7K 17.2K 2.5K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $17.00 $161.0K 2.3K 2.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $17.00 $116.5K 2.3K 727 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/09/24 $15.50 $88.0K 901 3.1K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19, a level it has reached again in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 9,083,319, the price of CCL is down by -0.44%, reaching $15.76.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

