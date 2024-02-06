RTX Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on RTX.

Looking at options history for RTX RTX we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $127,886 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $303,502.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $95.0 for RTX over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RTX's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RTX's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

RTX Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $90.00 $165.3K 7.4K 71 RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $95.00 $71.2K 4.1K 127 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $39.1K 3.6K 294 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $35.8K 471 15 RTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $32.4K 3.5K 508

About RTX

RTX is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace manufacturers and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Where Is RTX Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,413,671, the RTX's price is down by -0.8%, now at $91.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On RTX

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $93.6.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $94.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $96.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $88.

An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for RTX with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.