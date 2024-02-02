What the Options Market Tells Us About e.l.f. Beauty

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on e.l.f. Beauty.

Looking at options history for e.l.f. Beauty ELF we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,596 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $526,228.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $127.0 to $200.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $127.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot



Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $150.00 $114.6K 325 67 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/01/24 $175.00 $86.9K 8 100 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/09/24 $155.00 $65.9K 110 41 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $200.00 $65.0K 141 101 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/09/24 $177.50 $52.9K 10 113

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

e.l.f. Beauty's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 813,587, the ELF's price is down by -0.46%, now at $161.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $169.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Strong Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $180.

An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $185.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty with a target price of $141.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

