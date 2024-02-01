Deere's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 15 options trades for Deere DE summing a total amount of $999,880.

At the same time, our algo caught 13 for a total amount of 993,370.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $450.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Deere stands at 410.36, with a total volume reaching 836.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Deere, situated within the strike price corridor from $360.0 to $450.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $360.00 $205.0K 279 100 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $370.00 $128.5K 464 100 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/09/24 $430.00 $95.0K 25 25 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $430.00 $80.1K 58 65 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/02/24 $420.00 $73.6K 46 38

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Deere

With a volume of 245,969, the price of DE is up 0.2% at $394.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deere options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.